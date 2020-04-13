To participate in statewide tornado drills, Goodhue County Dispatch will activate outdoor warning siren systems at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m Thursday April 16. Families are encouraged to practice their Emergency Plan for tornadoes and go to their desired shelter for such an event.
Goodhue County to participate in statewide tornado drills Thursday
