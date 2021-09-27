September 1946
The Nerstrand Woods, the last remaining remnant of the once extensive “Big Woods” area, was posted by conservation representatives of the State Conservation Department as a state park and game refuge.
The action successfully concludes a nearly 30-year campaign by sportsmen and outdoor lovers throughout the state to set aside the area as a state park.
The probable starting line-up for the Kenyon High School football team against the Minnesota School for the Deaf is: at ends Don Wallaker and Jim Hegvik; tackles “Tiny” Teigen and the last of famous football Berkas brothers, Ted; at guards Willis “Boom Boom” Voxland and Bob Sathrum, and Glen Kispert at center. Chuck Akre will start at quarterback, with Gerry Gunhus, Howard Haugen, and Maurice Sathrum at running backs.
September 1961
Five senior girls are in the running for Kenyon High School Homecoming Queen. Candidates for queen are Bette Helgeson, Helen Luebke, Sharon Von Wald, Marilyn Dahl, and Mary Dalbotten.
Homecoming buttons are being sold this week with the inscription: “De-tail De Tigers.”
September 1971
Rita Ring of Kenyon has returned to Augsburg College for the 1971-72 school year. She is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.
Dennison area students who have returned to Augsburg are Ronald Hoverstad and Lois Jacobson.
Those who attended the Region 1 Cheerleading Clinic sponsored by the State High School League from Kenyon are Roxanne Aase, Susie Herrlich, Lorna Germundson, Cheri Hildebrandt, Debbie Broin, Jackie Bergh, Julie Tonga, Ellen Walker, and Wanda Ellingson. Miss Diane Nikunen is the coach of the cheerleaders.