May 1946
Desmond Kindseth received his honorable discharge from the army in Berlin, Germany, after serving three years, eighteen months spent overseas. S/Sgt. Kindseth received three battle stars, the Good Conduct medal, Victory medal, Combat Infantry Man’s badge, Presidential Unit citation, American Theater of Operations ribbon, European, African, and Middle Eastern service medal, and the Purple Heart.
Burton Boyum was one of eight students who rated highest in the Minnesota Agricultural College in scholarship, citizenship, and participation in student activities. The eight students were awarded the Golden Letter A.
May 1961
Nancy Meyer was named winner of the John Phillip Sousa award presented to the outstanding senior musician. The presentation was made by Mr. Jerry Carlson, band director, at the spring band concert.
Billy Bye, one of the great names in Minnesota football history and the new business manager of the Minnesota Vikings, will be the guest speaker at the annual Lions Club athletic banquet.
Pvt. Harry Wright recently completed the eight-week radio relay and carrier operation at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He entered the army in October 1960 and completed basic training at Fort Riley, KS.
May 1971
Gary Addington, a native of Winona, has been hired as a junior high school social studies teacher, head basketball coach, and assistant football coach at Wanamingo. Addington attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he was a member of the varsity basketball team for three years and was named captain his senior year.
After leaving Wanamingo, Addington coached Kevin McHale at Hibbing High School before returning to work in the Rochester Public School district.
Jeff Warneke, a student at Kenyon Elementary School, is one of fifteen Eastern Metro Area winners in the American Cancer Society’s poster contest on the Health Hazards of Smoking.
The Cherry Grove Busy Gophers met at the township hall. Demonstrations were given by Roger Overby, Iris Foley, Wayne Shoberg, and Clifford Huntoon. Song leaders were Jan Hierache and Marlene Friedrich, Scott Shoberg presented the program, and Ronald Friedrich, Jeff Pischke, and Donald Loken were in charge of recreation.