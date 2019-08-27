South Central College released its President’s List and Dean’s List of students with exceptional academic performance this past in the 2019 Spring Semester, which ran from January through May 2019.
The President’s List includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The Dean’s List includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Students from the following communities were named to the 2019 Spring Semester Dean's and President’s List.
President’s List
Kenyon — Crystal Enberg
Nerstrand — Gary Bonde and Haylie Vezzoli
Dean’s List
Kenyon — Crystal Enberg and Timothy Walker
Nerstrand — Gretchen Gilmore and Haylie Vezzoli