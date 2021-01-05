he American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.
Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who come to give Jan. 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.
Local donation places and times
Cannon Falls
Jan. 25 1— 1 a.m. - 5 p.m., Riverwood Community Church, 5343 Highway 19 Blvd.
Red Wing
Jan 13 — 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sheldon Theatre, 443 W. 3rd St.
Jan. 14 — 1-7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 320 West Ave.
Faribault
Jan. 11 — 1 -6 p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church Faribault, 1360 Albers Path
Jan. 11 — 1-6 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave. SW
Jan. 15 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Two Rivers Health Center, 1819 2nd Ave. NW
Jan. 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 43, 112 5th St. NE
Northfield
Jan 23 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 803 Winona St.