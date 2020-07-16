Cover Crop Production Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Ed and Jane McNamara Farm at 37299 171 Ave. Goodhue. The event will be held rain or shine.
Topics of discussion will include a local producer panel discussion, a Mandako Crimper demonstration, planting 60" rows for inter-seeding cover crop demonstration and managing manure with cover crop demonstration. A full agenda with field day sponsors and speaker information will follow.
COVID-19 health and safety measures will be in place during the field day event. In an effort to keep attendees safe, they will be limiting registration numbers. Registration for this event will be online only at goodhueswcd.org. Registration fee of $10 includes a box lunch from Meatheads Meat and Deli of Red Wing, proceedings, refreshments and required face mask.
For more information call the Goodhue SWCD Office at 651-923-5286.