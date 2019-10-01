Noble Knights of the Week - Oct. 2

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Harper Kerr, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky; Nori Fleming, kindergarten, Krista Swanson; Adlee Lunde first grade, Tony Donkers; Lilah Greseth, first grade, Cathy Stark and Emily Smith, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt. Back, Ben Scheffler, third grade, Rhonda Thesing, Cora Foss, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Caleb Thoreson, third grade, Val Ashland; nLily Durst, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Sophia Belcher, fourth grade, Krista Betcher and Jimmy May, fourth grade, Jake Wieme.  (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo schools)
