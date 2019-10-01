Noble Knights of the Week - Oct. 2
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Gary L. Skundberg
- K-W to accept sponsorships, nixes naming rights
- Erlandson, Lehman are Knights' 2019 homecoming royalty
- Brief moments of success not enough for K-W at Stewartville
- Kathryn "Kathy" A. Ersland
- Teacher, mentor, friend: Skundberg leaves behind notable legacy
- K-W strikes back against Byron for homecoming win
- Knights blanked by Bethlehem Academy in homecoming
- Ray Sands and the Polka Dots celebrate 70 years of music
- Kenyon-Wanamingo 2019 homecoming candidates named
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.