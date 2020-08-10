During a global pandemic, it is expected to hear many terms or phrases that we are not very familiar with. One of those words that we have been hearing quite a bit lately is contact tracing. Many people have questions about contact tracing, from how it works, to how the data is used.
Contact tracing sounds like a new term but it has been around for many decades. It is an important tool in tracking infectious (contagious) diseases. Contact tracing is a way of finding out who has been in contact with a disease and who may be at risk of getting sick. By finding out who has come in contact with a disease, we can help to reduce the number of additional people who may get sick from that disease. People then have the appropriate information to make decisions on seeing a doctor, getting tested, quarantining themselves and taking necessary precautions to slow the possibility of exposing more people to the disease.