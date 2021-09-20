September 1946
The final touches are being made this week for Kenyon’s first air show. Bob Boles announced all the acts have been booked and the program has been arranged that there will not be a dull moment in the show. The State Aeronautics Commission has approved the show and issued special instructions that the crowd must observe to guarantee safety.
An announcement is made of the sale of the Zumbrota News. The interests of E. F. Davis and the Honorable A. J. Rockne has been sold to A. P. Grimsrud of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, who takes over Oct. 1.
September 1961
Milo Peterson, a Kenyon businessman, has purchased Viking Auto Company from Tony Simlak.
The new ownership will change the business’s name from Viking Auto Co. to Milo Peterson Ford Co. Peterson has had a long experience in the automobile business operating a used car lot and service station on Kenyon’s West End.
Rev. Lester Larson, the pastor of Moland Lutheran Church, read his letter of resignation to the parish last Sunday. Pastor Larson has accepted a call to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He and his family will be leaving in Nov. after serving Moland since 1956.
September 1971
Linda Malloy has completed the Lutheran God-Home-Country Program and was presented with the award at Dale Lutheran Church. The God-Home-Country award is a recognition by Lutheran congregations to young people who have shown faithfulness and usefulness to their church and have a commendable 4-H record.
At the September Aspelund Ever Readies 4-H Club meeting, new officers were elected. The following were elected: President Craig Vangsness, Vice President Kerry Shelstad, Secretary Gail Bonhus, Treasurer Randy Wahlberg, Song Leader Rolf Shelstad, Historian Ann Bonhus, and Reporter Joyce Teigen.