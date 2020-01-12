Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority now provides a variety of self sufficiency and homeownership programs.
SEMMCHRA is now offering Homebuyer Education Classes, One-on-One Pre-Purchase Counseling, & Financial Wellness Training for those needing more information on budgeting, credit, buying a house or handling finances.
Homebuyer Education provides opportunities to talk with industry professionals and to learn the steps in the homebuying process. One-on-One Pre-Purchase Counseling provides participants with the opportunity to work with a counselor to review their personal financial situation as they decided on a mortgage product and shop for a home. Financial Wellness is geared toward individuals who are looking to get a better understanding of how to manage their finances, pay down debt, increase savings or improve/repair their credit.
For more information, visit semmchra.org or contact Tressa at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or email tsauke@semmchra.org.