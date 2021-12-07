December 1946
A meeting of the Hiawatha Athletic League was held with the following schools represented Cannon Falls, Farmington, Lake City, Pine Island, West Concord, Zumbrota, and Kenyon.
A football league was organized with Cannon Falls, Farmington, Kenyon, and Lake City teams. West Concord, Pine Island, and Zumbrota were given a standing invitation to join. A basketball league was organized, with all seven schools participating.
The league organization will go into effect in the 1947-48 school year. The 1946 Luther College football banquet was held at Decorah, Iowa. Coach Peterson presented letters to 30 players, including Harris Hjermstad, junior team trainer, and Clifford Hjermstad, freshman tackle.
December 1961
The Girl Scout Court of Awards and Christmas Party took place in the Kenyon Elementary School gymnasium. Brownie Troop leaders Hazelle Flom and Ruth Jacobson led the Brownies singing Christmas Carols. The following scouts received badges Patty Bohan, Joan Brandvold, Gretchen Bergh, Martha Kindseth, Diane Musgjerd, Linda Nesseth, Marthea Ofstie, Pamela Underdahl, Susan Held, Mary Rogmoe, and Adonlie Ugland.
Jerry Houglum, a student at Stout College in Menominee, Wis., was a weekend visitor of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Houglum.
Mary Jacobson has been named CO-ED Correspondent for the 1961-62 school year by Margaret Hauser, editor of the “CO-ED Magazine.” Miss Jacobson is a senior at Kenyon High School. Miss Linda Anderson, the home economics teacher at K.H.S, made her appointment.
December 1971
The Kenyon Cadet Girl Scouts were the first to contribute to the P.T.A. Band Shell project. They presented a check for $10 to Oscar Jorstad, committee chair. Troop members are Heidi Peterson, Ann Neseth, Kay McVary, Diane Rew, Deanna Kindseth, Jackie Taube, Kathy Voxland, Kaia Shelstad, Lynn Estrem, Lynn Lerfald, Cheryl Musgjerd, and Melinda Skaar.
Jim Wing, a former Aspelund area resident and graduate of the University of Arizona, was one of the candidates for the baseball coaching position at Arizona University recently filled by Jerry Kindall of the University of Minnesota staff. Wing is the son of the late Osmund Wing and Leona Wing and is a coach at Palo Verde High School in Tucson, Arizona.