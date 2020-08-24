Goodhue County 4-H Extension Educator Aly Kloeckner states in a press release, Goodhue County 4-H was able to hold showcase events for 4-H youth the week of Aug. 10. These events were similar to “normal” judging days — with necessary adjustments for COVID related safety.
Throughout the week 240 exhibitors were able to show off all their hard work from the year. 94 youth participated in static judging (in-person), 197 youth participated in livestock shows (in person), and several families participated in virtual project judging opportunities. All youth who received a blue ribbon in judging and are in sixth grade and older are now eligible to submit entries to the Minnesota 4-H State Virtual Showcases. Kloeckner said it looks like they will have good participation in that as well.
Although the horse show was rained out, the rescheduled event is slated for the end of the month, with dog shows taking placing Aug. 21-22.
In the release, Kloeckner said 4-H would like to thank the following businesses and individuals who provided additional support to the showcase: Ag Partners, Bank of Zumbrota, Burnside Pluckies 4-H Club, Dakota Stanton Mutual Insurance, David Fitzgerald, Frontier Ag and Turf, GB Feed, Goodhue County ADA Board, Goodhue County Cooperative Electric, Lodermeiers Inc, Merchants Bank, Minnesota Dairy Initiative, Neeser Veterinary Service, Red Wing Noontime Kiwanis, Security State Bank of Kenyon, SEMA Equipment and Three Rivers Cattlemans Association.
As we move into the fall, we want to again thank all our families, volunteers and community members who helped make this summer special for our 4-H youth," stated Kloeckner. "We look forward to building programming for our changing world, and continuing our 4-H mission 'To Make The Best Better.'"