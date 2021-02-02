Connie Barrett, of Kenyon, turns 90 Friday. Barrett was born in St. Paul and went to school in Grey Eagle before moving with her late husband, Robert, and their children to Northfield in 1961. She later moved to Kenyon. She is retired from Faribault Woolen Mills. Barrett has four children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Pictured with her is her youngest great grandchild, Laikyn Barrett, 1.
Barrett turns 90
