Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) recently distributed 200 books and 100 bags to Kenyon-Wanamingo Early Childhood Programs to support early literacy efforts during this time of distance learning. These books were donated by Mankato-based publishing company, ABDO.
Little Knights Preschool has already distributed a book to each preschool student during a May basket delivery and plans to include another book in summer bags that will go out next week, a press release states.
SMIF President, Tim Penny, and Early Childhood Business Consultant, Jeff Andrews, dropped off a total of 3,000 books to Early Childhood Initiative Coordinators in SMIF’s 20-county region during the month of May. Early Childhood Initiatives (ECIs) started as a program among all six Minnesota Initiative Foundations in 2003 with the goal of ensuring that every young child in Greater Minnesota has the best possible start toward a healthy life of learning, achieving and succeeding. SMIF facilitates community visioning sessions to ECIs in its region, then provides funding for project implementation. There are currently 25 ECIs in SMIF’s region.
K-W Preschool/ECFE Teacher and Early Childhood Director Katie Valek said, "We feel lucky to have SMIF on our side in this time of need, they are such a generous organization who share the same mission of literacy in early education. I love giving books to our students for their home collections it serves a dual purpose by supporting literacy and showing we care about them and their learning at home as well as in school."
SMIF partners with ABDO and another Mankato-based publishing company, Capstone, each year to distribute thousands of books throughout southern Minnesota through SMIF’s Early Literacy Grant program, the AmeriCorps LEAP Initiative and various early childhood trainings.
For questions about SMIF’s Early Childhood programming and early literacy efforts contact Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of early childhood, at 507-214-7012 or raejeanh@smifoundation.org.