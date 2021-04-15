A Kindergarten Roundup Mini-Session for 2021-22 kindergarten students will take place on Friday, May 14.
Students will attend a short classroom session with their teacher and classmates. Sessions will be held in the morning and the afternoon. Staff will also hold a short parent meeting at the beginning of the sessions. Families will be notified of the schedule.
Families with a child who will be age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2021 and have not yet been contacted by the school district are encouraged to call the K-W Elementary School Office at 507-824-2211.