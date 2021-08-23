August 1946
The Veterans Housing Project is quickly being completed. Painters have been redecorating both the interior and exterior of the apartments. A horseshoe driveway with a large yard light has been installed. Most tenants will be able to occupy their premises by Sept. 1.
Donald Hanson arrived home from Wold Chamberlain Field, Minneapolis, after receiving his discharge. He was in the service for about a year on duty at Wold Chamberlain separation center.
Donald plans to enter Macalester College in the fall.
August 1961
David Nystuen, Kenyon FFA Chapter member, is shown as he breaks his yearling Hereford to lead for the Minnesota State Fair. Watching him are his dad, Maurice, brothers Dick and Harry, and his sister, Sharon. David will show three different kinds of livestock at this year’s State Fair FFA livestock show.
New elementary teacher, Margaret Loiselle, will teach fourth grade at Kenyon Elementary School this school year.
At the high school, new teachers are C. William Anderson, Linda Anderson, Glen Huebner, Dorothy Steffens, Ramona Stiehl, Faith Torkelson, Thomas Stone, and Randall Stukel.
August 1971
John Rodde won the Kenyon Country Club men’s golf championship with a 36-hole total score of 140. His brother Mark finished in second place with a 142, and Dave Henke placed third with a 145.
Five members of last year’s cross-country squad have been working out for some time before the first official practice. Those doing preseason work are Mark Wrolstad, Neal Mundahl, Richard Meyer, Don Voxland, and Tom Sahl.