Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week for Feb. 18 are: Front row, from left, Bexley Otto, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Arely Cortez, second grade, Megan Sabrowsky and Lucas Hargarten, third grade, Val Ashland. Back row, from left, Amelia Schirmacher, third grade, Sandy Sahl; John Boyum, fourth grade, Jen Subra and Parker Miller, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing.

(Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools)
