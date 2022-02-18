...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Blowing snow is likely, especially near and north of
Interstate 94.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front moving across the area through this afternoon
before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week for Feb. 18 are: Front row, from left, Bexley Otto, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Arely Cortez, second grade, Megan Sabrowsky and Lucas Hargarten, third grade, Val Ashland. Back row, from left, Amelia Schirmacher, third grade, Sandy Sahl; John Boyum, fourth grade, Jen Subra and Parker Miller, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing.
(Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools)