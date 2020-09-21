September 1945
In their opening game of the season, Kenyon High School and Faribault B.A. football teams played to a 0-0 tie. Encouraging work for the Vikings in the backfield came from Wayne Kispert and recognized for outstanding line play were Wayne Ruud, Don Wallaker, Willis Voxland, John Salzman, and Maurice Brenna. Gerald Gunhus did an admirable job of punting for Kenyon.
The Bombayites 4-H Club held their Sept. meeting at the William Felton home. Rhoda Voxland and Diane Wickum gave a demonstration called “Making a Nutritious School Lunch.” George Felton had a demonstration on “Culling Hens,” and Rosella Rodde gave a reading. The Wallaker and Felton families served lunch.
September 1960
On Friday afternoon of the Fall Festival, a tug of war will be held. A crew of rural huskies, captained by Virgil Shorter, Hercules of the Moland Community, will take on a team of musclemen from town led by Tubby Aase, Tarzan of the Northside.
The Kenyon High School football team overpowered New Richland 25 to 6 in a game played at New Richland. Larry Bohan scored the first touchdown, followed by freshman Gary Strandemo’s 64 yards and 60 yard runs for touchdowns. The final score was a pass from Steve Sands to Ben Danielson.
September 1970
It was announced that Kenyon High School senior Susan Broin had been named a National Merit Semi-finalist. She will be competing with other nationwide semifinalists for a Merit Scholarship to be awarded in 1971.
Football players come in all sizes. The long and short of the Kenyon Vikings squad are tackle Steve Weisbecker listed at six foot three and 180 pounds, and freshman halfback John Svien at five feet tall and 87 pounds.