A group of 58 Kenyon-Wanamingo band and choir students, and four teachers traveled to Nashville for the 2022 K-W Music Tour. 

KW Music Tour - St. Louis

The Gateway Arch in St. Louis was one of many stops on the 2022 K-W Music Tour. While in St. Louis, they had a river boat cruise with lunch, a trip to the top of the gateway arch, and had dinner at the Old Spaghetti Factory. (Photo by Claire Larson)

Students and staff departed by bus Thursday, March 17. On Friday, March 18, they stopped at Hermitage (home of seventh president Andrew Jackson), Opry Mills, Ryman Auditorium, Wildhorse Saloon, explored downtown and went on a haunted history tour.

Adventures on Saturday, March 19 included students participating in a band and choir clinics at Vanderbilt University, and going to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Hard Rock Cafe and Grand Ole Opry Show.

KW Music Tour - Vanderbilt

Another stop on the music tour was Vanderbilt University for a choir clinic with Choral Director Dr. David Williams and Senior Band Conductor and Director of Wind Ensembles Dr. Thomas Verrier. (Photo by Stephanie Schumacher)

On Sunday, March 20, the group left Nashvile bright and early and headed towards St. Louis, Missouri to take a trip to the top of the arch, go on a riverboat coase and have dinner at the Old Spaghetti Factory.

One last stop on the tour before the group headed back to Minnesota Monday, March 21 was the St. Louis Zoo.

