...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to
develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow
showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly
reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Another stop on the music tour was Vanderbilt University for a choir clinic with Choral Director Dr. David Williams and Senior Band Conductor and Director of Wind Ensembles Dr. Thomas Verrier. (Photo by Stephanie Schumacher)
The Gateway Arch in St. Louis was one of many stops on the 2022 K-W Music Tour. While in St. Louis, they had a river boat cruise with lunch, a trip to the top of the gateway arch, and had dinner at the Old Spaghetti Factory. (Photo by Claire Larson)
A group of 58 Kenyon-Wanamingo band and choir students, and four teachers traveled to Nashville for the 2022 K-W Music Tour.
Students and staff departed by bus Thursday, March 17. On Friday, March 18, they stopped at Hermitage (home of seventh president Andrew Jackson), Opry Mills, Ryman Auditorium, Wildhorse Saloon, explored downtown and went on a haunted history tour.
Adventures on Saturday, March 19 included students participating in a band and choir clinics at Vanderbilt University, and going to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Hard Rock Cafe and Grand Ole Opry Show.
On Sunday, March 20, the group left Nashvile bright and early and headed towards St. Louis, Missouri to take a trip to the top of the arch, go on a riverboat coase and have dinner at the Old Spaghetti Factory.
One last stop on the tour before the group headed back to Minnesota Monday, March 21 was the St. Louis Zoo.