The following students were named to the academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:
Dennison — Rachel Huseth, honor list and Ella Kelm, honor list
Kenyon — Megan Mattson, honor list; Maddie McCauley; high honor list and Jacob Whipple, honor list
Nerstrand — Kallie Bauer, honor list
West Concord — Karlie Hodgman, honor list and McKenna Rubin, honor list
To be eligible for the high honor list, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average and earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.