September 1945
When the University of Minnesota football team embarks on its new season against Missouri at Memorial Stadium, former Kenyon High School athlete Merland "Foo" Kispert is expected to be Coach Bernie Bierman's choice to start at quarterback.
Kenyon stores will return to the fall and winter Saturday closing schedule. Until further notice, Kenyon stores will close at 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. on Saturday nights.
September 1960
Formation of the Kenyon Volunteers for Nixon-Lodge was announced. The nonpartisan organization is dedicated to the election of Richard Nixon, President, and Henry Cabot Lodge, Vice President. Harvey Bergh has been appointed chairman of the group. The group welcomes Republicans, Democrats, and Independent voters who recognize Mr. Nixon's ability and great integrity in the White House.
Frank G. Held, who will be 100 years old, accompanied his grandson, Howard Held, to renew his Chevrolet franchise and retain his position as the oldest Chevrolet dealer in the United States.
Optimistically, he renewed the franchise for five years.
September 1970
It has been announced; Holden's congregation will construct a park area in 17 acres of timberland near the parsonage. The Milwaukee Depot in Wanamingo has been purchased and will be moved to the park area by Howard Flaten and his crew.
The Kenyon High School Band held an election of officers. The results are Debbie Gunderson, president; Danny Canton, vice president; Susie Herrlich, secretary; and Kirk Hiner, treasurer.
The custodians are the freshman boys.