SOW 4-23-21

Kenyon-Wanamingo Noble Knights of the Week for April 23, pictured from left, front, Elizabeth Boulton, kindergarten, Katie Valek; Emmett Peterson, first grade, Tony Donkers; Harper Kerr, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Hunter Aronson, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky and Sawyer Overend, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt. Back, Elliott Salveson, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Alleyah Sprute, third grade, Val Ashland; Stella Mandujano, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Sadie Schmitz, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau and Brady Christensen, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
