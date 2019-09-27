Goodhue County flu clinics are open to anyone age 6 months and older. The clinics are sponsored by Goodhue Co. Health and Human Services and the schools. Flu shots and nasal mist are provided by Homeland Health Services, a private vaccinating company.
Goodhue – Oct. 14, noon-2 p.m. Students/Staff, 3-6 p.m. Community
Cannon Falls Elementary – Oct. 14, 12-3 p.m. Students/Staff, 3-6 Community
Cannon Falls Middle/High – Oct. 15, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Students/Staff, 3-6p.m. Community
Zumbrota-Mazeppa Elementary – Oct. 29, 9-11 a.m. Students/Staff
Zumbrota Primary/High – Oct. 29, noon-2:30 p.m. Students/Staff, 3-6p.m. Community
Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary – Nov. 1, 8-10:30 a.m. Students/Staff
Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High – Nov. 1, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Students/Staff
Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary – Nov. 4, 3-6 p.m. Community
Kenyon Middle/High – Nov. 4, 3-6 p.m. Community
Pine Island Middle/High – Nov. 7, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Students/Staff, 3-8p.m. Community
Red Wing High – Nov. 5, 11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Students/Staff, 3-6 p.m. Community
Red Wing Twin Bluff Middle – Nov. 7, 11:30-1 p.m. Students/Staff, 3-6 p.m. Community
Red Wing Sunnyside Elementary – Nov. 7, 1-2:30 p.m. Students/Staff
Red Wing Burnside Elementary – Nov. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Students/Staff
St. John’s Lutheran – Nov. 7 – 2:15-3 p.m. Students/Staff, 3-4 p.m. Community