Pictured is PHN Brooke Hawkenson receiving the vaccine from RN Rob LaPorte, while PHN Jeanne Freier and PHN Theresa Miller stand in the background. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County Health and Human Services)
Goodhue County Health and Human Services COVID-19 Vaccinator Teams received their first dose of the vaccine Thursday, Dec. 31. These teams will be going throughout the county to administer COVID-19 vaccines starting the first week in January.
Goodhue County Health & Human Services is excited and proud to be a part of this next step for healthier communities.