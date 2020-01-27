Noble Knights of the Week - Jan. 29

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Hudson Schwering, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky; Aubriannah Imgrund, first grade, Cathy Stark; Chayton Berge, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt; Abel Eggert, second grade, Deb Hinrichs and Collin Nelson, third grade, Val Ashland. Back, Sylvia Hedeen, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Carlee Geisinger, third grade, Rhonda Thesing; Mia Vizina, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau; Eli Hedeen, fourth grade, Jake Wieme and Adrie Born, fourth grade, Jake Wieme. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
