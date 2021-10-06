Kenyon Class of 1961

The Kenyon Class of 1961 met on Sept. 18, 2021 at the Kenyon Country Club for their 60th Class Reunion. Pictured from left, first row, Jane (Jacobson) Roberts, Barb (Langemo) St. John, Sharon (Flom) Dixon, Karen (Olness) Parenteau, Joanne (Fleming) Goodrich, Dianne (Severson) Wright, Nordis (Nelson) Luebke, Yvonne (Gunhus) Pofahl, Maxcine (Hildebrandt) Brown. Second row, Carol (VanHoff) Baker, Rodney Rauk, Dennis Veblen, Allan Geyer, Ron Huseth, Bruce Ronning, Lloyd Kispert, Bette (Hinderaker) Wilhelmi, Mary (Gates) Danielson, Diane Baker. Third row, Joe Aase, Kendall Ellingson, Fred Barsness and Charles Gaasedelen. (Photo courtesy of Yvonne Pofahl)
Load comments