Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School's Noble Knights of the Week are front, from left,

Mariah Brainard, first grade,Tony Donkers; Elliott Salveson, first grade, Tony Donkers;

Arwyn Sweet, first grade, Cathy Stark and Emily Smith, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt.

Back, Morgan Laue, second grade Deb Hinrichs; Sadie Schmitz, third grade, Rhonda Thesing; Olivia Nygaard, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau and Liam Sommer, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)