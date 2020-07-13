1945 April to June
Viking Hi-Lites: We asked Rosella Rodde about her favorites and she told us her favorite movie is “Going My Way.” Bing Crosby and Anne Baxter are her favorite movie stars. Her favorite subject is bookkeeping and her ambition is to be a stenographer. “Seventeenth Summer” is her favorite book and “I’ll Walk Alone” is her favorite song. Her pet peeve is studying and her hobby is writing letters.
The V-E Day Proclamation came over the radio at eight o’clock in morning on Tuesday, May 8. In Kenyon most business places closed in keeping with the resolution adopted by the village council and there was a quiet prevailing like on a Sunday. Services of prayer and thanksgiving were held in most local churches.
1960 April to June
Tom Parsons and Beth Peterson were chosen as king and queen of the Junior-Senior Prom. With their titles went the honor of leading the Grand March.
Delivering the commencement address at Kenyon High School will be Dr. Loyal Tallakson, Pres. Of the North Dakota District of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. Shirleen Voxland is the class salutatorian and Leonard Fogelson is the valedictorian.
1970 April to June
Les Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Food Market in Wanamingo, has purchased Flick’s Super Market. Flick’s was established in Kenyon in 1904 by Paul Flick and was in the Flick family until recently when Ray Flick sold the store due to health problems.
Several vocal and instrumental soloists and ensembles from Kenyon High School competed in the District 4 Contest. Receiving star ratings were Julie Sahl, Beverly Feldmann, Linda Malloy, and Mike Tonga. Vocal ensembles awarded star ratings included a mixed octet of Beverly Feldmann, Barb Kvittem, Marianna Foss, Debbie Luebke, Jon Albright, Steve Norman, and Mark Rodde and a girl’s trio of Jane Callister, Mary Gail Flom and Becky Tonga.