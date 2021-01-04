January 1946
The school lunch program has been very popular although it has been carried out in unsatisfactory, crowded conditions. There was no special room for students to eat lunch.
Children ate their lunches in locker rooms and hallways. Improvements have been made that converted the dressing room on the south side of the old gymnasium into a kitchen. After receiving their lunch, students will exit the serving area to eat at folding tables set-up in the old gym.
Harvey Bergh, after serving the past 39 months, has been discharged from the navy. He spent 29 months as Pharmacist Mate and was stationed at the American Samoas, British Samoas, New Zealand, Hawaii, Saipan, and in the Philippines.
January 1961
Dr. Ernest Berkas has been appointed chief of surgical service at the Wichita Veterans Administration. Dr. Berkas received his board certificates in general surgery and in thoracic surgery. He received his undergraduate and medical school education at the University of Minnesota.
The VFW Mixed Junior League held their first tournament at the Bowlitorium. David Henke took first place in the boys three games handicap series followed by Gary Strandemo in second place and Jim Foss in third. For the girls, Paulette Kjos was first, Ann Strandemo second, and Carol Lozon third.
January 1971
The official census figures for 1970 have been released and they show the village of Kenyon had a population decline of 49 people over the ten-year period. The 1970 count was 1,575 compared to 1,624 in 1960. The village of Wanamingo showed a gain of 34 people from 540 to 574 in 1970.
“I would like to thank my family, relatives, and friends in the Kenyon area for sending the Christmas and New Year’s greetings. A special thanks to the VFW Auxiliary for the gift of money. It was a different Christmas for me this year while serving in Vietnam. The packages and cards made me feel more in the Christmas spirit. Lt. Chuck Voxland.