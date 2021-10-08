Helen Aase of Kenyon celebrates 100 years on Oct. 11, 2021.
Birthday greetings may be sent to: 317 Trondheim Road, Kenyon, MN 55946.
Stop by to sing "Happy Birthday" on Helen's lawn at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
