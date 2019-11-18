Heidi Rae Lorch-Silva, of Chanhassen, and Eric Jefferson O'Denius, of Burnsville, were married Oct. 5, 2019 at Woods Chapel in Long Lake.
Pastor Arlan Koppendrayer officiated the non-traditional ceremony. Parents of the bride are Ione and Theodore Lorch, of Nerstrand. Parents of the groom are Nancy and David O'Denius, of Fort Myers, Florida.
Maid of Honor was Amy Pagel, of Burnsville, and Matron of Honor was Patricia Beneze, of St. Paul. Bridal party was Michael Wong, of Raleigh, North Carolina; Merrijo Koen, of Chaska; Nadine Weisbrod, of Rochester, New York; Estefan Silva, of Chanhassen; Abraham Silva, of Chanhassen; and Noah Silva, of Chanhassen. Best man was Brian Strassman, of St. Paul. Groomsman was Peter Jansen, of Minneapolis.
A reception was held at Double Tree Inn Park Plaza in St. Louis Park. The couple honeymooned in Fort Meyers Beach, Florida.