Funding is available now for individuals who are interested in buying a home in Goodhue County (excluding the city of Red Wing). Qualified homebuyers, who meet established income limits (1-2 person – $93,100; 3+ people – $107,000), will receive $10,000 to be used towards their down payment and closing costs.
The loan features a 0% interest rate, and no monthly payments are required. Loan repayment is not required until the first mortgage is satisfied, the home is sold, or the home is no longer the owner’s primary residence.
Eligible properties must be in Goodhue County (excluding the city of Red Wing). The purchase price cannot exceed $311,900 and the house must be in move-in ready condition.
Homebuyers must be pre-approved for a mortgage, provide a $500 contribution toward their home purchase, get a home inspection, and attend a homebuyer education class. SEMMCHRA’s homebuyer education class schedule can be found at www.semmchra.org. In addition, one household member must work a minimum of 30 hours per week.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to help you purchase a home; visit www.semmchra.org to fill out an application and see if you qualify.
Please contact Tressa at SEMMCHRA at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or email tsauke@semmchra.org for more information or to apply for the program. This is an equal housing opportunity program.