August 1945
Sgt. Samuel Jacobson has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal for discharging his duties with utmost efficiency at the Alamo Scouts Training Center.
Frederick O. Rodde, yeoman third class USNR served aboard the destroyer USS William D.
Porter, which was lost in action when attacked by a Japanese Kamikaze in the Battle of Okinawa.
Seven minutes after the order to abandon ship, with the whole crew safely on a rescue ship, the Porter sank.
August 1960
Rev. B. M. Rogness will conduct his final farewell service at First Lutheran Church on Sunday, Aug. 21. Following services, a fellowship dinner will be served at the elementary school cafeteria. There will be a potluck dinner, followed by a short program.
The Kenyon Boy Scouts attended the Minneapolis-Louisville baseball game at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. They saw the Millers win 5 to 3.
August 1970
The Kenyon Legion team's season ended when Red Wing came back to win games two and three of the best of three series. In their inaugural season, the team finished with an 18-7 record.
Pitcher Charlie Kjos had a season record of 9-1, including a winning streak of six straight shutouts.
Dennison Constable Eugene Gillispie and his wife were credited with capturing a man and woman attempting to break into the Dennison State Bank early on Sunday morning. Mrs. Gillispie noticed a flashlight behind the bank, at which time the constable called in officers from the Rice County and Goodhue County Sheriff offices. Upon the deputies' arrival, the would-be robbers ran with Gillispie apprehending the man. The woman was found hiding in a wooded lot close to the bank.