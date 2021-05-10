May 1946
Kenyon felt the pinch of the national coal strike when passenger service of the mainline Chicago Great Western was cut to four daily trains. The local post office announced that mail pouches made up during the day would be dispatched on the 10:12 p.m. train. North Star Creamery officials said it has enough coal on hand to last a long time.
The senior class play “Come Rain or Shine” will be presented in the Kenyon High school auditorium. Actors with speaking parts are Pat Dyrdahl, Betty Cornwall, LaVonne Derscheid, Doris Kyllo, Bernice Kyllo, Marilyn Voxland, Corene Sande, JoAnn Halseth, Margaret Hovey, Mary Ann Brovold, Wayne Kispert, Maurice Brenna, Glenn Westermoe, Robert Dyrdahl, and Marvin Schwake.
May 1961
Frank G. Held, a pioneer Kenyon businessman, had his day as friends and relatives from miles around joined in a massive open house celebration of his 100th birthday.
The senior class play “Night of January 16th” was highly acclaimed by a large audience.
Directed by Nobert Mills, the play depicted a courthouse scene during the murder trial of Karen Andre, played by Nancy Meyer. Fred Barsness was the prosecuting attorney, and Stephanie Voxland was the attorney for the defendant. Brian Kispert served as the presiding judge. The jury, selected from the audience, heard the testimony and returned a controversial verdict of “not guilty.”
May 1971
S/4 James Kindseth was recently presented with the Silver Star by the President’s direction for gallantry in action while serving in the Republic of Vietnam. In addition to the Silver of Star, S/4 Kindseth also was awarded the Bronze Star.
Forty-two members of the senior class left for a weekend class trip to Chicago. The group took the train from Red Wing to Chicago and will return home by plane. In Chicago, they will stay at the Palmer House, do tours of the city, and see the play “Promises, Promises!” Chaperones are Mr. and Mrs. Arlen Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. George Olson, and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Skundberg.