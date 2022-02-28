District 4 schools participated in a speech contest at Waseca High School. Kenyon High School students, Michelle Rudie and Coleen Skaar received superior ratings and will advance to the regional contest in Rochester. Other KHS students who participated were Ted Berkas, Darlyne Broin, and Gwendolyn Von Wald. Other students from the local contest who were in attendance Kathryn Hilstad, Paul Susie, Pat Wickum, Pauline Derscheid, and Marilyn Flom.
The Kenyon Go-Getters 4-H Club met at the Christ Halvorson home. Palmer Hegseth talked about “Safety on the Farm and Home.” Harold Remold gave a demonstration on “How to Repair an Electric Cord.” JoAnn Johnson and Audrey Burow sang “Our Flag.” Charlie Johnson read a poem “March.” The April meeting will be at the Palmer Hegseth home. Mary Johnson, reporter.
March 1962
The thespians from Kenyon High School received a superior rating in the sub-district contest for their play titled “Gommar Gurton’s Needle.” The play was coached by Randall Stukel. Cast members were Dave Lenway, Mary Dalbotten, Sharyn Von Wald, Bernie Overby, Linda Lennon, Linda Schoonover, Joan Hildebrandt, and Russell Brovold.
Viking cheerleaders have kept Kenyon basketball fans “in voice” this season. This year’s cheerleaders are Marilyn Dahl, Mary Hildebrandt, Carol Jensen, Janis Jensen, and Diane Quam.
March 1972
For the first time in the short history of the Kenyon wrestling program the Vikings will have a representative at the state tournament. Jeff Floren, with a 22 and 4 record, wrestled Brian Wayne of Ellendale in the Region 1 138-pound Championship match. Floren lost 5-2. The champion and runner-up each go to the state meet.
Three Kenyon High School students will be attending the 23rd Annual Dorian Instrumental Festival at Luther College. The students selected to attend the two-day event are Frank White III who plays the trumpet, Rob Vesters who plays the oboe, and French horn player Margorie Huseth.