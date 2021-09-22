Aspelund Ever Readies 4-H'er Hayden Poquette was one of 14 outstanding 4-H youth and alumni across Minnesota who stood out among approximately 110 applications.
Poquette was honored with the Kern Scholarship, a $1,500 scholarship for entering freshman attending one of the University of Minnesota campuses or an institution within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better to quality.
An active member of his 4-H club, throughout the years Poquette has excelled in the poultry, dog, goat, wood shop and flower gardening project areas.
He is also actively involved in FFA, National Honor Society, Fall Drama, Math Team, Robotics and Youth Group at his church. Poquette has given countless hours volunteering his time to help his community. Some of these hours were spent serving at his church’s Easter breakfast, volunteering at Feed My Starving Children, making handcrafted blankets for the homeless, assembling gift bags for the Ronald McDonald House and participating in an annual ditch cleanup.
Poquette attends the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to study bioproducts and biosystems engineering. His ultimate goal is to use his interests to benefit society by obtaining a career that explores, develops and implements effective systems and solutions to address the impact humans have on the environment.