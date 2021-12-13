Goodhue County 4-H youth make a small difference in hundreds of lives. Throughout the months of November and December, 4-H members from across Goodhue County participated in a service project called Holiday Cards for Heroes.
The 4-H members and families were encouraged to write holiday letters to veterans and service members who are spending the holidays at the VA Medical Center this year. The 4-H program collected over 300 cards and presented them to Goodhue County Veterans Service Officer Joel Rustad. The Veterans Office will facilitate the distribution of the cards to the VA Medical Facility in the Twin Cities.
This project was an opportunity to instill the idea in our 4-H members that service can come in many shapes and sizes – a small service project like creating and signing cards for our service members will now impact over 300 lives in a small but meaningful way this Holiday Season. Goodhue County 4-H and the Veterans Office would like to thank
With more than 200 screened adult volunteers, 600+ 4-H members and 19 4-H clubs across the county, Goodhue County is ranked one of the largest 4-H programs in Minnesota.
To find out more information about 4-H or to locate a 4-H club in your area, visit the 4-H website at extension.umn.edu/local/goodhue or contact the Goodhue County 4-H Extension educator, Aly Kloeckner, at the Goodhue County Extension Office at 651-385-3100 or schw1348@umn.edu.