It's reported that 22 veterans and one active duty military, on average, die by suicide daily. That's over 8,000 men and women a year, according to Operation: 23 to Zero.
The Operation: 23 to Zero project started in 2015 with a group of people who had spent time doing pro-military events raising awareness for veteran and military suicide in the Stillwater area. The director was looking to grow the organization, particularly south of the metro, and Faribault resident Kirk Mansfield jumped on board. Together, Mansfield, and other Faribault residents John Haessig Jr. and Tim Wunderlich, lead the southern chapter and host a variety of events. One of their upcoming events from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, invites the public to a free viewing of "Crisis Hotline Veterans Press 1" at the Faribault American Legion, Post #43. Attendees are given a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on inside one of the nation's crisis call centers.
While the documentary focuses on veterans, organizers said it is very eye opening for all to see, and learn how a crisis situation is handled. Staff are expected to be onsite from the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center to answer questions about their roll in crisis intervention, and how to help educate the public.
Mansfield said viewers will not hear from the actual person calling, but it's easy to understand the extent of the situation by how call center staff are reacting. He hopes the viewing of the documentary will at least open some people's eyes and ears. The documentary doesn't show anyone experiencing with any particular loss of life, as Mansfield said the cases seem to end on a positive note; but they do allude to the fact someone has died while talking to them.