The Minnesota Legislative Evaluation Assembly came out with its annual scorecard for 2019 yesterday. Leader of the New House Republican Caucus, Rep. Steve Drazkowski scored an 87% on their scorecard. Only three other House members achieved a score of 87, which was the highest score given this year. Drazkowski holds an 85% career average from LEA.
“I am proud to be recognized by the LEA, a venerable organization that has held legislators accountable for decades. I am also happy to see that they scored one of the amendments I offered, an amendment on the Public Safety Bill to remove the expiration date on the permit to carry firearms. Since sheriff departments routinely check the database of permit holders for new, disqualifying information, making permit holders renew every five years is a simply a money grab for government and an undue burden on our Second Amendment rights," said Drazkowski.
Established in 1972, the Legislative Evaluation Assembly of Minnesota (LEA) is a non-partisan and non-profit organization. LEA bases its evaluation on America’s declared founding principles of self-evident truths and inalienable rights. These principles provide a basis for a constitutionally limited government established to protect life, liberty, justice, property rights, and free enterprise. Fifteen House floor votes and 14 Senate floor votes, chosen to illustrate important principles and issues in lawmaking, are summarized in the 2019 LEA Report
The NHRC is led by Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa. It includes Rep. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel; Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg; and Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal.