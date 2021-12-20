Happy Birthday wishes this week to my brother-in-law, Jon Broin, and my great nephew, Tyler Aase, who will celebrate their birthdays on Dec. 24. Have a great birthday you guys.
I helped Krissy babysit her two, very active grandsons on Monday, while Mom and Dad worked. We had so much fun keeping track of those two little guys, but had plenty of time for reading books, playing and cuddling. They are such good little guys!
Happy Retirement to Berdell Berquam who retired last Monday after 30 years of helping us get our taxes done. I know she helped me each and every year at tax time, and I’ll miss her a lot. She really knew her stuff. I attended her retirement open house on Tuesday, and had a really nice chat with her, along with a delicious cookie! Enjoy your retirement, Berdell. You sure deserve it!
On Tuesday, I stopped at the Kenyon Senior Living and visited with Julie and the kitchen crew, and had a cup of good coffee with them. After coffee, I decided to try and finish up my Christmas shopping with a trip to Northfield. I found just what I was looking for at the Paper Petalum, and then hit Target for the rest of the items on my list. Karen Nelson met me for lunch at Fielder’s Choice, and we had a nice long lunch and a good visit.
Krissy and I attended the funeral for Helen Peters at Saint Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis on Friday. One of Helen’s daughters, Tina Menter, is a very good friend of Krissy and our whole family. Helen was a wonderful woman, and will be missed by her six daughters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
My sister-in-law, Carol, had a busy birthday week. She had lunch with good friends at her neighbor’s house, then Karyn took her to see Tonic Sol-fa at the Ames Center in Burnsville, which is an annual event for them; Chris stopped over for a visit on Monday, and Jon stopped over the next day. Dan and Carol also enjoyed having dinner at one of their favorite spots, Jensen’s in Burnsville. Carol, you deserve to be pampered on your birthday! Happy Birthday!
Ryan Block participated in a wrestling tournament at the Owatonna Middle School Invitational Tourney over the weekend. Ryan took first place winning some very competitive matches. Good job, Ryan!
Moland Church Services for this week are as follows: Christmas Eve Service with Holy Communion on December 24, at 5 p.m. with Pastor Jim Rushton. No Worship Service on Sunday, December 26. On Sunday, January 2, we will have 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga.
Jeff and Karen Davidson hosted a dinner party on Saturday evening. We had a good time, as always, and Karen had a delicious meal for us. Of course, we had to play a good game of Up and Down the River, which is always fun, and I would like to report that Jeff won the game! Thanks for the fun evening!
Merry Christmas everyone! Please remember to feed and water the birds.