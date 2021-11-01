SOW 10-29-21

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the week for Oct. 29, pictured from left, front, Parker Sletten, kindergarten, Katie Valek; Natalie Bauer, first grade, Katie Benbrooks; Hudson Otte, first grade, Tony Donkers; Parker Moe, second grade, Deb Hinrichs and Harper Kerr, second grade, Megan Sabrowsky. Back, Leon Dressel, third grade, Val Ashland; Lilah Greseth, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Mason Fink, fourth grade, Jen Subra and Eli Caron, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
Load comments