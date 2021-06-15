June 1946
The community of Aspelund may soon have its own band concerts. Reports are the Aspelund Main Street Band, composed of Jewell Ness, Raymond Sands, Wilbur Sands, and Arvin Iverson, is gaining a wide reputation as a musical unit.
The Kenyon Bakery closed shop this week and will remain closed until sufficient flour is received to warrant reopening. Flour mills have no flour available at this time. The local bakery uses between 700 and 800 pounds of flour a day. Several other bakeries in this section of the state will also close because of the scarcity of flour.
June 1961
Mr. and Mrs. Elroy Henke hold the expense money for their free vacation to Haze Haven Resort.
The Henkes, along with sons David and Paul and Dennis Greseth, left Saturday for a week’s vacation.
Mr. and Mrs. Julius Halseth, who also won a free vacation from Kenyon Goodwill stores, also left for Haze Haven. Guests of the Halseths are Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Burow and Mr. and Mrs. Ragnar Greseth.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Kjos, Paulette, Charles, and Miss Diane Quam attended the State Honor Student Concert presented by the Minnesota Music Teachers Association at Northrup Auditorium. Paulette was a participant in the ten-piano ensemble.
June 1971
Steve Bjelland, the first Kenyon High School golfer to qualify for the state tournament, shot a respectable 163 over 36 holes at the University of Minnesota course. The scores of golfers who qualified from the state’s eight regions ranged from 144 to 177.
Cadet Mark Finnesgaard has been awarded a three-year U. S. Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship at the University of Minnesota. He is one of 1,000 students selected from first-year cadets across the country to receive the three-year scholarship. Upon completing the four-year ROTC program and baccalaureate requirements, he will be commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the USAF. The cadet is a 1970 graduate of Kenyon High School.