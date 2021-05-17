SOW 5-14-21.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for May 14, pictured from left, front, Adrian Moreno, kindergarten, Katie Valek; Aria Amiot, first grade, Tony Donkers; Mason Quam, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky and Arely Cortez, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky. Back, Travis Geisinger, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt; Jacob Johnson, second grade, Deb Hinrichs and Jade Knott, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
SOW Additional for 5-14-21.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for May 14, pictured from left, Grace Allen, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing; Aiden Vadner, fourth grade, Jake Wieme and Madison Quam, fourth grade, Jake Wieme. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
