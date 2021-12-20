December 1946
“The Night Before Christmas” operetta was presented by the first six grades of the Kenyon School. The setting of the story was the living room of a home. It introduced the mother, played by Helen Jean Hegvik, and her nine children, played by Alice Kispert, John Akre, Mary Jean Erickson, Julianna Hanson, Carol Foss, Larry Flom, Richard Harapat, Judy Flom, and Solveig Stepperud. Howard Haugen played Santa Claus.
For the second six weeks, Kenyon High School A Honor Roll students are Seniors Aralayne Hilstad, Mary Hoverstad, Elaine Remme, Judith Voxland, and Betty Wangsness. Juniors Vylice Bell, Marion Cornwell, Norleen Knutson, Alpha Wangsness. Sophomores Ted Berkas, Gordon Flaten, Marilyn Flom, Evelyn Voxland, and James Walker.
December 1961
The Kenyon High School FFA Poultry Judging Team won the District 15 trophy in competition at Austin. Three team members were ranked in the top ten individually. They were Dennis Wickum, first place; Richard Schwake fifth place; and Larry Wallager, ninth place. The team will participate in the state contest next May in St. Paul.
Roland Hukriede and Willy Dahl arrived home from San Diego for the holidays. They are with the U. S. Navy boot camp training.
The Kenyon Locker recorded 43 deer processed at their plant during the recent deer hunting season. Most hunters who sought the fleet-footed game were successful in their pursuit.
December 1971
Coach Ron Hested’s Viking Basketball Team is now 3-2 after defeating Wanamingo 83-42. Terry Johnson and Dan Canton led a balanced attack with 11 points each. Larry Grove was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 12 points.
The Spirit of Moland 4-H Club met on Dec. 6. After the business meeting, demonstrations were given by Kathy Sathrum on “How to Make an Egg Carton Christmas Tree” and Gary Mork on “Different Kinds of Nails.”
Julie Aase and Kathy Sathrum led the singing. Sherri Hildebrandt and Mrs. Don Noble were in charge of the games. Junior Leadership Awards were presented to Richard Dyrdahl and Donna Meyer. Helen Gunhus received a trophy for the best records in the county on “Family Living and Home Improvement.”