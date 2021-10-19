October 1946
The Cherry Grove Busy Gophers 4-H Club held its annual meeting. Contest winners were Marilyn Aakre, Gladys Swelland, Delbert Ryberg, and Chester Overboe. Burnell Lunde demonstrated “Indoor Planting of Bulbs,” and Janice and Marcia Luebke gave one on “Giving Mustard Foot Baths.” Delbert Ryberg played a piano solo, and Jean Ann Swelland sang a song.
Perry Knowlton and a few other public-spirited citizens hit the jackpot last fall when they sponsored a Halloween party for the community’s young people. This year the Lions Club has taken over the project, and the affair slated for Halloween night has already taken shape and promises to be an event that will grow every year.
October 1961
A class of seven young people will be confirmed at Moland Lutheran Church by Pastor Lester Larson. Members of the class are Jean Lennon, Audrey Aase, Audrey Dicke, Sharon Parriott, Danny Steffan, Joe Kaiserlick, and Richard Aase.
In the annual Little Brown Jug game at Cannon Falls, the Kenyon Vikings lost 7-6. The Bombers victory gave Cannon Falls the prized “Jug” for the fifth time in the long history of the Jug Game.
October 1971
A Letter of Commendation honoring her for her high performance on the 1971 National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test has been awarded to Sharon Aase.
The fantastic Dr. Kit Show, magician, and hypnotist will be on stage at the Kenyon High School Auditorium. The show has broken records all over Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, and the USA. This show is truly fascinating for the entire family.
Dr. Fred C. Meyer has been a familiar figure in Kenyon since mid-November of 1931 when he and his wife arrived here as newlyweds to establish their home. The Meyers observed their wedding anniversary here last week.