February 1947

Last week, the Dale Lutheran Church structure in Cherry Grove Township was destroyed by fire. Several ladies were in the basement preparing for ladies’ aid when a fire of unknown origin was discovered. The church structure was valued at $25,000.

A hush fell over the audience at the Pine Island-Kenyon basketball game on Friday night when Oscar Jorstad Jr stepped to the podium. With the baton raised high, he whispered,” Obligato fortissimo,” and that started out one of the featured numbers of the Kenyon High School band. He must have an “in” somewhere in the music department.

February 1962

The following winners of the local speech contest were selected to participate in the subdistrict contest at Cannon Falls. Their categories and those competing are Memorized Oratory, Carol Jensen and Judy Bornfleth; Story Telling, Mary Jacobson and Jean Lennon; Extemporaneous Speaking, Carmen Neseth; Dramatic Reading David Lenway and Marilyn Quam; and Humorous Reading, Susan Marcuson and Jean Aaker.

The Kenyon Vikings won their final home game of the season and the last game on the present floor as they defeated Lake City 61 to 54. The Vikings were led in scoring by Denny Greseth with 23 points, followed by Steve Sands with 17 points.

February 1972

Lt. Col. Richard J. Johnson has completed work for a Master of Science degree in Technology Management in Computer Systems at American University in Washington D.C. He is currently stationed at Quantico Marine Base, Quantico, Virginia.

Pvt. Harvey R. Bergh, Jr. is now stationed at Fort Knox, KY, receiving basic training with the army.

The Kenyon Vikings had a three-game sweep of the Cannon Falls Bombers. The ninth graders won 54-30, led by David Broin with 11 points. The B-squad won 51-46, with Kirk Hiner scoring 13 and Rick Dyrdahl 11. The Varsity edged Cannon Falls 72-71. Mark Strandemo led the attack, netting 25 points, Dave Anderson had 15 points, and Terry Johnson and Dan Canton had 10 points each.

