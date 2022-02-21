...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief intermittent freezing
drizzle is possible when the precipitation starts before
changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Last week, the Dale Lutheran Church structure in Cherry Grove Township was destroyed by fire. Several ladies were in the basement preparing for ladies’ aid when a fire of unknown origin was discovered. The church structure was valued at $25,000.
A hush fell over the audience at the Pine Island-Kenyon basketball game on Friday night when Oscar Jorstad Jr stepped to the podium. With the baton raised high, he whispered,” Obligato fortissimo,” and that started out one of the featured numbers of the Kenyon High School band. He must have an “in” somewhere in the music department.
February 1962
The following winners of the local speech contest were selected to participate in the subdistrict contest at Cannon Falls. Their categories and those competing are Memorized Oratory, Carol Jensen and Judy Bornfleth; Story Telling, Mary Jacobson and Jean Lennon; Extemporaneous Speaking, Carmen Neseth; Dramatic Reading David Lenway and Marilyn Quam; and Humorous Reading, Susan Marcuson and Jean Aaker.
The Kenyon Vikings won their final home game of the season and the last game on the present floor as they defeated Lake City 61 to 54. The Vikings were led in scoring by Denny Greseth with 23 points, followed by Steve Sands with 17 points.
February 1972
Lt. Col. Richard J. Johnson has completed work for a Master of Science degree in Technology Management in Computer Systems at American University in Washington D.C. He is currently stationed at Quantico Marine Base, Quantico, Virginia.
Pvt. Harvey R. Bergh, Jr. is now stationed at Fort Knox, KY, receiving basic training with the army.
The Kenyon Vikings had a three-game sweep of the Cannon Falls Bombers. The ninth graders won 54-30, led by David Broin with 11 points. The B-squad won 51-46, with Kirk Hiner scoring 13 and Rick Dyrdahl 11. The Varsity edged Cannon Falls 72-71. Mark Strandemo led the attack, netting 25 points, Dave Anderson had 15 points, and Terry Johnson and Dan Canton had 10 points each.