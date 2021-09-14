When patients living with sickle cell disease face a sickle cell crisis, blood transfusions can make a lifesaving difference. That’s why the American Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring and often invisible health disparity in the U.S.
Over 100,000 people in the U.S. have sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder, and the majority of patients are of African descent.
Many patients with sickle cell disease will require regular blood transfusions to help manage their disease. Many individuals who are Black have distinct markers on their red blood cells that make their donations ideal for helping patients with sickle cell disease. More than half of blood donors who are Black have blood that is free of C, E and K antigens – making them the best match for those with sickle cell disease.
The Red Cross asks members of the Black community to join in helping to address this health disparity and meet the needs of patients with sickle cell disease. Donors can take action today by scheduling a blood donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. To help tackle the need for blood in September – Sickle Cell Awareness Month − all donors who come to give with the Red Cross Sept. 13-30 will receive a limited-edition football-themed T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 14-30
Faribault
Friday, Sept. 17 — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 4th St. NW
Northfield
Friday, Sept. 24 — 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 — 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W.
Pine Island
Monday, Sept. 20 — 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 214 3rd St. SW
Red Wing
Tuesday, Sept. 21 — 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Minnesota State College, 308 Pioneer Road
Welch
Wednesday, Sept. 29 — 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road