Blanck named to University of Wisconsin-Stout's dean's list
Jan 21, 2020
Brock Blanck, of Wanamingo, earned a spot on the University of Wisconsin-Stout's dean's list for the 2019 fall semester. The award, formerly known as the Chancellor's Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.