Members of Wanamingo Troop 76, chartered by Wanamingo Lutheran Church, attended the 2021 Gamehaven Council Spring Camporee April 30 through May 2 at Gamehaven Scout Reservation off Simpson Road in southeast Rochester.
With approximately 350 youth and adult scouters, Troop 76 attendees included adults Ron Friedrich-Scout Master, Mary Carlstrom-Assistant Scout Master, Eric Dierks-Assistant Scout Master, Joe Coffey Jr., Dustin Husbyn, Andrew Breyer, Benjamin Dierks, Gunner Carlstrom and Peder Husbyn.
The theme was Civil War Re-enactors and American Heritage merit badge. Weekend activities and duties included:
Using the scout led Patrol Method of Scouts BSA to select a safe area to set up tents, construct a makeshift dining hall, prepare and cook meals using a variety of cooking methods; including a Dutch oven dessert, construct “camp gadgets” with wood staves and rope lashings to store personal mess kits. Scouts also participated in an opening flag ceremony and closing campfire ceremony with a narrative speaker of influential leader in the Boy Scouts of America, William “Green Bar Bill” Hilcourt (1927-1992).
The themed activities for the American Heritage Merit Badge were conducted throughout the day on Saturday by visiting 10 stations to learn the ways of early American life of the Civil War era. Members of the 2nd Minnesota Battery of Light Artillery and other council scouters hosted these stations in full era dress and mannerisms. Some “homework”, known as pre-requisites, were required to be completed to earn the merit badge that day, otherwise, scouts complete the work at a later time to be awarded the merit badge for demonstrating their diligent work and commitment.
The members of Troop 76 welcome boys from the ages of 11 but have not turned 18, to come and check out a troop meeting, held the first and third Sundays of the month at the Wanamingo Community Center. Contact Ron Friedrich-Scout Master at 507-319-0277 for more information on this all year program.