A community discussion about conservation priorities in the region will take place at 7 p.m. June 29, at Goodhue County Soil & Water Conservation District 104, East Third Ave. Goodhue.
This annual meeting provides an opportunity for landowners and people with an interest in agriculture and conservation to review and provide input on local conservation practices, and set future priorities for the area. The recommendations from this meeting will be shared with the Minnesota State Technical Committee of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the lead agency on the implementation of the natural resources conservation provisions of Farm Bill legislation.
This meeting is open to the public, local agricultural producers, environmental agencies and government agencies related to conservation. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, in person attendance will be limited and officials encourage you to participate via virtual conference call (Zoom).
Contact Delane at dkrier@goodhueswcd or 651-923-5286 to RSVP and for login information to the virtual conference call.